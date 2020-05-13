North Country Joining Otsego Region, 2 More, Due To Reopen Friday

Phase One includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The Central New York region has met six of the seven metrics and could potentially be ready at the end of the week.

A guide to the state’s “NY Forward Reopening” Plan is available here. The state’s regional monitoring dashboard is available here.

The Governor also announced the results of the state’s antibody testing survey of 2,750 members of the State Police show 3.1 percent of troopers have COVID-19 antibodies.

Additionally, results of the state’s antibody testing survey of approximately 3,000 members of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision show 7.5 percent of members have COVID-19 antibodies.

These results are compared to 12.3 percent of the general population in Upstate New York that tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,176 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 340,661 confirmed cases.

Locally, Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said there have been no new coronavirus cases in 14 days.