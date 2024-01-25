Letter from Chip Northrup

Bill Harman an Inspiration to All

Without Bill Harman’s leadership over the last 55 years (he took the job when he was 12 years old), there would be no Biological Field Station, no Thayer Farm research center, no Moe Pond research facility, no systematic research of Otsego Lake and its watershed, no watershed committee—nothing but an abused watershed and lake. Thanks to Bill’s tireless leadership, all of these things exist and will be used under new leadership to address the biggest challenge facing the area since the last glacier receded—the infestation of harmful algal blooms that can poison the lake water for fish, birds, pets, and people.

Bill has lived the life and, fortuitously, looks the part of a naturalist, with his slouch hat and ready smile. We can honor Bill’s work by emulating his commitment to the lake and its ecosystem. He is truly an inspiration for all of us.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown