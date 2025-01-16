Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Chip Northrup

New Business Plan Needed

Glimmerglass Festival’s latest financials indicate a loss of more than $3,000,000 in 2023, which has caused the company to go back into debt of $2.5M, after having recently paid off a ballooning $4M debt (https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/161053970).

At this rate, the festival could be technically bankrupt in five years. Officials can either cut expenses, start hosting more popular productions, or hope that one of their primary benefactors will leave them an endowment that covers the nut. The festival might also benefit from a business manager. Since its founding, the artistic director has doubled as the business manager. GF has probably outgrown that combined role.

The 2025 season offers hope, both in the programming and in the schedule, which has been moved forward a bit, opening up the possibility of having non-operatic programs in August that might be more attractive to the groundlings. Like me. If the Met can host Harry Connick Jr., Glimmerglass can host The Avett Brothers. Or Sarah Cooper. Or a Dolly Parton tribute act. Lord knows we could all use a good laugh.

The arts are sustained if they are taught, practiced and enjoyed. Once forgotten, they are lost. In Glimmerglass, we have a precious opportunity to keep the arts alive. Right here in River City.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 20 Learn About The Glimmerglass Festival Production of ‘La Boheme’ TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join the Glimmerglass Festival for a discussion on “La Boheme.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit glimmerglassguild.org/ LITTLE LEAGUE – 5:45 p.m. Join the Oneonta Little League for the finale of the first annual “Murph Cup” and cheer on the players. Doc Knapp Field, River Street, Oneonta. Oneontalittleleague@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/oneontalittleleague…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 25 Discuss Opera ‘Candide’ with Glimmerglass Festival Music Director TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri for a discussion on “Candide,” which he is conducting. Held at Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit glimmerglassguild.org…