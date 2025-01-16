Letter from Chip Northrup

New Business Plan Needed

Glimmerglass Festival’s latest financials indicate a loss of more than $3,000,000 in 2023, which has caused the company to go back into debt of $2.5M, after having recently paid off a ballooning $4M debt (https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/161053970).

At this rate, the festival could be technically bankrupt in five years. Officials can either cut expenses, start hosting more popular productions, or hope that one of their primary benefactors will leave them an endowment that covers the nut. The festival might also benefit from a business manager. Since its founding, the artistic director has doubled as the business manager. GF has probably outgrown that combined role.

The 2025 season offers hope, both in the programming and in the schedule, which has been moved forward a bit, opening up the possibility of having non-operatic programs in August that might be more attractive to the groundlings. Like me. If the Met can host Harry Connick Jr., Glimmerglass can host The Avett Brothers. Or Sarah Cooper. Or a Dolly Parton tribute act. Lord knows we could all use a good laugh.

The arts are sustained if they are taught, practiced and enjoyed. Once forgotten, they are lost. In Glimmerglass, we have a precious opportunity to keep the arts alive. Right here in River City.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown