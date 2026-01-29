Letter from Chip Northrup

Northrup: Pretti Not So Lucky

I have been arrested twice for weapons violations—once by the FBI at DFW Airport for failure to disclose a handgun in a checked bag and once by the Department of Homeland Security in Boston for having a handgun (discovered by the cleaning crew) in my hotel room. In both cases, the feds declined to press charges. I got off with a warning.

Alex Pretti was not so lucky. After he was pepper-sprayed for defending a bystander, he was pinned to the ground, disarmed of his handgun and shot by DHS federal police.

The MAGA reaction was that “He didn’t obey, he didn’t comply. He had it coming. He shouldn’t have been wearing a gun.” The fact that he had a gun in a holster became the excuse for federal government agents to kill him. How 2nd Amendment is that? How MAGA?

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown