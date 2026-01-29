Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Chip Northrup

Northrup: Pretti Not So Lucky

I have been arrested twice for weapons violations—once by the FBI at DFW Airport for failure to disclose a handgun in a checked bag and once by the Department of Homeland Security in Boston for having a handgun (discovered by the cleaning crew) in my hotel room. In both cases, the feds declined to press charges. I got off with a warning.

Alex Pretti was not so lucky. After he was pepper-sprayed for defending a bystander, he was pinned to the ground, disarmed of his handgun and shot by DHS federal police.

The MAGA reaction was that “He didn’t obey, he didn’t comply. He had it coming. He shouldn’t have been wearing a gun.” The fact that he had a gun in a holster became the excuse for federal government agents to kill him. How 2nd Amendment is that? How MAGA?

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Beltrán, Jones Elected to Hall of Fame

Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones, who were born within one day of each other in 1977, moved even closer together Tuesday as the two center fielders were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame...…
January 29, 2026

Guest Editorial: No Party? No Primary!

What do you need to do to take part in the primary? If you are a registered voter, you must change your party registration before the February 14 deadline. You can change from one party to another or from “no party” to one of the political parties that is holding a primary.…
January 29, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE