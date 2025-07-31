Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Chip Northrup)
Letter from Chip Northrup

We All Wanted To Be Willie

We live a block away from the Baseball Hall of Fame. We strolled over last night to see the Hall of Famers arrive in the back of pickup trucks with their families. Some of these players started out life riding in the back of pickup trucks to work or school or church. Shown here (above) is Pedro Martinez, Class of 2015, who grew up with five siblings in a one-room shack in the slums of the Dominican Republic.

When George Bush was asked if he wanted to be president when he was growing up, he replied, “Heck no, I wanted to be Willie Mays.” Me, too. When I was a kid in Texas, my father took me to see Willie Mays play in a minor league exhibition game with the Fort Worth Cats. It was a night game and we drove across the Trinity River Bridge in the mist. The stadium lights lit up the rainy sky like sunshine. Then the mighty Fort Worth Cats took the field. And there he was, my boyhood hero, the “Say Hey Kid,” Willie Mays!

The only cult I want to belong to is the cult of baseball. Wear any hat that suits you. Or no hat at all.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Ichiro’s Induction, Yakyu Exhibit Opening Highlight Weekend of Japanese Culture

In conjunction with Ichiro’s impending induction, the “Yakyu | Baseball: The Trans-pacific Exchange of the Game” exhibit made its official debut in a series of events last week at the Hall of Fame. A panel discussion on U.S./Japan baseball relations on Thursday, July 24 included Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch, former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine, who also managed in Japan for seven years, and Hall of Famers Jack Morris, Cal Ripken Jr., and Ozzie Smith, each of whom participated in exhibition series in Japan in the 1980s and 1990s.…

Skies Clear Over Cooperstown for NBHoF Induction Ceremony

The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was delayed by one hour because of rain, but with an assist from the baseball gods the skies cleared up and the ceremony took place under intermittent clouds and sunshine. The estimated attendance of 30,000 was nowhere near the 55,000 that had been speculated.…

New Owners To Revive Historic Oneonta Hotel Property

At a gathering on Saturday, July 25, City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said, “This afternoon, it is my distinct pleasure to introduce Cyril and Gail O’Reilly to the Oneonta community. They are the new owners of our historic Oneonta Hotel, which, with its next-door building, they’ve christened, ‘The Oney on Main.’”…