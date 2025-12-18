Letter from Chip Northrup

We Don’t Have To Put Up With This Nonsense

I went to Brown and our son graduated there summa cum laude from the engineering school, which was one of the birthplaces of the “World Wide Web,” aka the Internet. Our son went on to become a technical director at PIXAR based on his connections from Brown.

It was at the engineering school building where the shooting occurred. At least two of the traumatized Brown survivors had survived similar mass shootings in elementary school.

Having lived in England and walked sleepless in Tokyo and Rome at night, I assure you that we don’t have to put up with this nonsense.

Other countries with high gun ownership per capita do not have daily mass shootings because they require gun owners to be licensed—like a driver’s license—with a written test, a proficiency test and annual liability insurance. That does not “infringe on ownership.” It regulates the use of the gun as if it were a hazardous machine that could be used by an irresponsible operator to kill and wound a dozen people in a few seconds.

Like countries, states with stricter gun laws have lower rates of gun violence. The alleged Brown University shooter flew in from Wisconsin, which has loose gun laws, to Rhode Island, which has strict gun laws.

This is one time you can be glad you’re in New York. Happy Holidays.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown