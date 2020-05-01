By: Jim Kevlin  05/01/2020  6:02 pm
Noted Cooperstown Artist Plans Drive-, Walk-By Show

The noted Cooperstown artist, Ashley Norwood Cooper, is planning a Drive-By, Walk-By Art Exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or as long as the weather holds up) tomorrow (Saturday) in front of her home on 14 Lake St.  Paintings will include the 82- by 72-inch “Easter Eggs,” pictured here. “I am just showing a few paintings that I have made while social isolating,” said the artist, who was recently mentioned in a New York Times’ report on the VOLTA Art Fair in New York City. 

