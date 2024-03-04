Nursing Entrepreneurship Focus of Hartwick’s Spring O’Connor Chair Lecture

ONEONTA—This Wednesday, March 6, the Hartwick College School of Nursing will present the spring A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Chair Lecture in the Slade Theatre of Yager Hall. The lecture, titled “Nurse Entrepreneurs—All the Places You Can Go,” will feature a panel of four nurse entrepreneurs who will discuss their respective nursing journeys and the path that led them to success. The event begins at 7 p.m. and features the following guest panelists:

Judith Harding-Staelens holds multiple influential positions, including as a registered nurse, licensed nursing home administrator, and owner of both skilled and assisted living facilities. Beyond these roles, Harding-Staelens also serves as the clinical director of operations for Elemental Management, where she oversees various clinical operations, ensuring the highest level of quality care is delivered to patients.

Susan Carleo, RN, LNCC owns Carleo Legal Nurse Consulting in Syracuse. Carleo formed this independent practice in 2007 to assist attorneys with medical malpractice cases. Carleo has more than 40 years of expertise in medical-surgical, emergency room, obstetrics and post anesthesia care.

Morgan Ash is a family nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology and aesthetics. Ash has over a decade of intensive care unit nursing experience in various facets of bedside nursing. In her current role as a nurse practitioner in cardiology, she sees patients in both the office and hospital setting, managing their various cardiac conditions. Ash was recently certified in administering Botox and travels as an aesthetics consultant in the Capital Region, helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals confidently in the comfort of their own homes.

Christina Bosworth is a registered nurse and board-certified nurse coach. Bosworth educates nurses on the infusion of holistic nurse philosophy into practice and what it means to experience holism as a nurse. Bosworth is an advocate, speaker, consultant, and coach, and intends to revolutionize the way we approach nursing practices so nurses experience more connection and joy in their professional life.

The O’Connor Chair Lecture, which is free and open to the public, is funded by the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation of Delhi.

For more information, contact Geneen Bolton, academic affairs liaison to nursing, at boltong@hartwick.edu or (607) 431-4790.