GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Wednesday, May 6
NY Will Collaborate
With Google Ex-CEO
On Better Tech Use
ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced that Schmidt Futures will help integrate New York State practices and systems with the best advanced technology tools to build back better. Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and Executive Chairman and founder of Schmidt Futures, will lead the state’s 15-member Blue Ribbon Commission and use what the state has learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with new technologies, to improve telehealth and broadband access.