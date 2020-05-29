NYC Looks To Phase 1, Otsego, Others Allowed To Shop, Work Again

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Friday, May 29

ALBANY – It’s a sign of a pandemic on the run.

At today’s briefing, Governor Cuomo today announced even New York City, which has suffered from CORONA-19 more than almost any community in the world, will enter Phase 1 of reopening on June 8.

He also also announced five other regions, including Mohawk Valley (Otsego County’s) can enter Phase 2″, where offices and stores can reopen, and where you can even get a haircut.

Each industry is subject to specific state guidelines to maximize safety and social distancing. Business guidance for phase two of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

Governor Cuomo also announced the implementation of a new early warning dashboard that aggregates the state’s expansive data collection efforts for New Yorkers, government officials and experts to monitor and review how the virus is being contained on an ongoing basis. It tracks new infections and their severity, hospital capacity by region, and other metrics.

The early warning system dashboard was developed in consultation with internationally known experts who have been advising New York State. The early warning dashboard can be found here.