NYSEG and RG&E Preparing for Winter Storm

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric are preparing for high winds associated with the winter storm that is expected to move across New York State today. As a result of the forecast, the companies have pre-staged additional line and tree personnel across the state to assist with restoration efforts, if needed. The storm has the potential to impact all of NYSEG and RG&E’s service areas, which includes the Western New York, Rochester, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Westchester regions.

Current forecasts call for wind gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour in two stages on Friday and Saturday, as well as snow and ice, to begin late Thursday in Western New York and then move east across the state. The wind, ice, and snow have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment. The companies urge customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty, and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur.

Company Preparations

Readying Crews

In preparation for the event, the company has pre-staged 330 additional line and tree crews across the state to assist with restoration efforts if needed. Company and contractor crews will be onsite and prepared to facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur.

Equipment Summary

The line and tree crews will be prepared to respond to any snow or wind related issues with bucket trucks, auger trucks, wood chippers, dump trucks and backhoes.

How to Stay Up-to-Date

NYSEG and RG&E will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts, and download the NYSEG or RG&E mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

Safety Tips

The companies also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

You can use the new mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG” or “RG&E.” The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1 (800) 572-1131 and RG&E customers should call 1 (800) 743-1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption:

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1 (800) 572-1131 or RG&E at 1 (800) 743-1701.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1 (800) 572-1131 and RG&E customers are asked to call at 1 (800) 743-1701to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com or RGE.com and on the company’s social media pages: