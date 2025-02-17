NYSEG Crews Continue To Restore Outages Caused By Overnight Winds

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric & Gas crews continue their active response to the weekend’s winter weather event that was highlighted by strong winds, officials said in a media release issued Monday morning, February 17. As of 7 a.m., more than 19,000 customers were affected in parts of the state. Thanks to the quick response by field personnel, there are approximately 2,100 active outages, officials said.

The company’s Brewster division, which includes Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties, saw approximately 10,000 customers affected by outages. More than 6,100 customers were affected in the Mechanicville division, which includes Columbia, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Washington Counties. Roughly 2,200 customers in the Liberty division, which includes Orange, Sullivan, Delaware, and Ulster Counties, went without power during the overnight hours.

NYSEG crews and support personnel continue to remain vigilant with the current winter storm, officials said. Westerly winds will remain strong on Monday and increase this evening. Hazard gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are expected in some areas.

As outages develop, customers can learn when their power will be restored via NYSEG’s Estimated Time of Restoration. During several weather events, crews will assess the extent of damage to the system and work with emergency responds to keep everyone safe. Outage information will be updated as conditions change.

The company has mobilized additional crews, including approximately 480 contracted personnel, to expedite the company’s response. Line and tree crews remain active and ready to respond to any snow, ice, or wind related issues with bucket trucks, auger trucks, wood chippers, dump trucks, and backhoes.

NYSEG urges customers to remain away from storm debris, as it may contain downed wires or other damaged equipment. Customers should assume all downed wires are energized and dangerous and should be reported by calling NYSEG’s emergency line at 1 (800) 572-1131 or contacting 911.

NYSEG will provide regular updates to the general public until complete restoration via the company’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter).