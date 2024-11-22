NYSEG Expects Multi-Day Service Disruptions in Hardest Hit Divisions

ONEONTA—New York State Electric & Gas continues to address approximately 48,000 power outages as wet, heavy snow and rain continue to pummel portions of its service area on Friday.

According to a press release, customers in the Company’s Oneonta Division, which includes Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, and Ulster counties, Liberty Division, which includes Orange, Sullivan, Delaware, and Ulster counties, Binghamton Division, which includes Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties, and Ithaca Division, which includes Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga and Tompkins counties, were the most heavily impacted, with widespread outages.

The latest estimates have Binghamton Division outages around 7,700, Oneonta Division outages around 21,800, Liberty Division outages around 9,400, and Ithaca Division outages around 6,600.

NYSEG has line workers in these areas fully engaged in restoration efforts.

“Our storm response teams are working to assess the damage, make any downed wires safe, clear fallen tree debris from the roads, and restore power. The company is also coordinating response efforts with state and local emergency management authorities. Our crews will not stop working until every customer has their power restored,” officials said.

NYSEG urges customers to avoid storm debris, as it may contain downed wires or other damaged equipment. Customers should assume all downed wires are energized and dangerous and should be reported by calling NYSEG’s emergency line at 1 (800) 572-1131 or contacting 911.

NYSEG will continue to provide updates throughout the event on the company’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and X). The company also offers customers the following reminders to stay safe when power outages occur.

Outage Information:

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting www.nyseg.com.

Customers can use the NYSEG Mobile App to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG.” The application is free to download.

Stay away from downed wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1 (800) 572-1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a power interruption:

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1 (800) 572-1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power restoration priorities:

The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1 (800) 572-1131 to report downed wires. Once vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities, and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at nyseg.com and on the company’s social media pages:

