NYSEG Prepares For Friday Storm

50 MPH Winds May Cause

Outages Throughout County

BINGHAMTON – NYSEG, the utility serving Otsego County, is preparing for high winds and rain across the region Friday afternoon and into the evening. Customers may experience service disruptions, the utility reported.

The storm is expected to strike most of the NYSEG’s Central New York footprint.

Current forecasts call for isolated storms to begin Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. The storms are expected to bring rain and winds, with gusts potentially reaching upwards of 50 mph. The strong winds, combined with rain, have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment.

The companies urge customers to monitor forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur.

Recognizing many residents are currently sheltered at home, for everyone’s safety the company asks customers to observe a 6-foot social distance if they must be near our workers and always remain outside the work zone.