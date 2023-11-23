Letter from Senator Peter Oberacker

Clean Slate Bill Is Misguided

I am writing to express my profound dismay at Governor Hochul’s recent decision to sign the Clean Slate Bill into law. This misguided legislation will automatically seal the criminal records of individuals convicted of certain crimes, including felonies, after a specified period of time.

By shielding criminals from the accountability of their actions, the Clean Slate Bill will inadvertently facilitate recidivism and endanger our communities. I am supportive of giving individuals a second chance, but I am not okay with hiding serious crimes like manslaughter, gang assault, and armed robbery—to name a few.

Existing mechanisms, such as certificates of good conduct, certificates of relief from civil disability, and expungement of records, already provide avenues for ex-offenders to seek rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The Clean Slate Bill merely simplifies the process for criminals to conceal their pasts and exploit unsuspecting victims.

My Republican colleagues, law enforcement officials, and victims’ rights advocates have voiced their concerns about the potential impact of this bill on public safety. Most notably, this policy will place undue strain on law enforcement resources as they monitor offenders, hinder employers’ ability to make informed hiring decisions, and impede landlords’ efforts to safeguard their tenants.

Protecting the public is one of the most important responsibilities of government, however, here in New York the criminals continue to have the upper hand thanks to measures like Clean Slate. This law, like bail reform, is another blow to public safety in our communities.

Senator Peter Oberacker

51st Senate District