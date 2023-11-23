Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Assemblyman Chris Tague

Clean Slate Bill Is Disgraceful

I am not only disappointed but absolutely disgusted that the Clean Slate Act has been signed into law. Hochul, Biden and their administrations continue to prioritize felons over the struggling, law-abiding, American people. Signing this bill should signal to you that Gov. Hochul does not care for the future and safety of you or your children. She only cares about advancing her political career.
Simply put, this legislation is going to encourage criminal activity. It seems people can do whatever they want in New York and not have to face repercussions. The rule of law is being thrown away in the name of equity. This bill is disgraceful, and shame on anyone who has advocated for this bill.

Assemblyman Chris Tague
102nd Assembly District

