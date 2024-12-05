Oberacker Kicks Off Winter Coat Drive

OTSEGO COUNTY—State Senator Peter Oberacker, Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. and Angel Network of Cooperstown President Laurie Williams have formally announced the start of the First Annual Senate District 51 Winter Coat Drive in Otsego County. According to a press release issued Monday, December 2, this initiative is part of a district-wide effort to ensure no one must face the winter season unprepared.

“As we approach the holidays, it’s a time to reflect on our blessings and give back to those in need,” said Senator Oberacker. “This coat drive is a way for our community to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors. A warm coat can mean so much, especially during this festive, yet often difficult, season.”

The coat drive encourages donations of new or gently used winter coats and jackets for adults and children. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sen. Oberacker’s office at 41 S. Main Street, Oneonta. Donations collected in Otsego County will directly benefit local families through the Angel Network, officials said.

“We are incredibly grateful to work with the Angel Network and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office to make sure these donations reach those who need them most,” Sen. Oberacker said. “My deepest thanks to Laurie and Sheriff Devlin for answering the call. I am inspired by the spirit of our local leaders.”

“The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is proud to support this initiative, and we applaud Senator Oberacker for this incredible effort,” Sheriff Devlin said. “It’s always inspiring to see our community come together to help those in need. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is proud to support this initiative, and we applaud Senator Oberacker for this incredible effort.”

Williams added, “The Angel Network is honored to be part of this heartwarming effort. A warm coat can make all the difference, and together with Senator Oberacker and Sheriff Devlin, we’re making a real difference during a difficult season for many.”

The coat drive also includes participation from other counties in the 51st Senate District, with support from local organizations, law enforcement and community leaders.

“We’re starting something new this year and I hope it grows into a cherished annual tradition,” added Sen. Oberacker. “Every coat represents the generosity of our community and, together, we can make an impact during the cold winter months.”

To learn more about the First Annual Senate District 51 Winter Coat Drive or to find additional drop-off locations, visit Oberacker.NYSenate.gov or contact Sen. Oberacker’s office at (607) 432-5524.