Oberacker’s Form Tech Labs To Distribute Hand-Sanitizer

SCHENEVUS – Form Tech Solutions – state Senate candidate Peter Oberacker is its president – is using its food-lab facility to make hand-sanitizer for distribution throughout the area.

“During this unprecedented time, it’s important to chip in wherever we can to help our neighbors and community members to better weather the COVID-19 crisis,” said Oberacker in announcing the news.

To receive a bottle, email info@PeterForSenate51.com

He and his business partner Ron Wheeler’s Form Tech Solutions is a research, development, and implementation company that develops products and makes them applicable in the food industry.

“In our product development lab, we have the ability to produce hand-sanitizer through a distilling process which we can then distribute to the public,” Oberacker continued.

The hand sanitizer will be 70 percent alcohol and include essential oils. The bottles will be available while the initial supply lasts and will be limited to one per family.

Oberacker, an Otsego County representative, has also been working on the county’s COVID-19 Task Force on responding to the health threat.

“A call to action is at the core foundation of our country and our state. It is my hope that this is one way we can help contribute during this unprecedented moment in our history,” Oberacker concluded.