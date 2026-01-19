OCCA Announces Green Estate Planning Workshop Following Transformative Anonymous Gift

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Conservation Association invites community members to explore how thoughtful estate planning can leave a lasting, positive impact on the environment during a Green Estate Planning Workshop on Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at the Freight Wheel Café in Hartwick.

The workshop comes at a meaningful moment for OCCA, officials said, following the recent receipt of a generous anonymous bequest that has made a significant difference in the organization’s financial stability. According to a press release, gifts like this help sustain OCCA’s boots-on-the-ground conservation work, including invasive species management, culvert assessments that improve aquatic connectivity, and hands-on environmental education programs across Otsego County.

“Planned gifts and thoughtful estate planning can have an extraordinary impact on small, community-based nonprofits like ours,” said OCCA Executive Director Shelby MacLeish. “This recent gift is a powerful reminder that planning ahead can support the places and causes people care about well into the future.”

The Green Estate Planning Workshop will be led by local attorney Lauren Glynn, who will guide participants through the basics of estate planning while highlighting ways to align traditional tools—such as wills and trusts—with environmentally-conscious values. Topics will include eco-friendly estate choices, conservation easements, charitable giving to environmental organizations and other strategies for creating a sustainable legacy.

Whether participants are new to estate planning or interested in revisiting an existing plan with a green lens, the session will offer practical guidance and thoughtful discussion, MacLeish said.

A complimentary soup lunch will follow the presentation at the Freight Wheel Café, providing an informal opportunity for participants to ask questions and continue the conversation about green legacy options.

Lauren Glynn grew up in Cooperstown and graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2009. Throughout her legal career, she has been committed to helping others and giving back to her community. Glynn is passionate about increasing awareness around estate planning and believes that having a plan in place is a vital step toward helping communities—and the environment—thrive.

Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar.