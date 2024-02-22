O’Connor Ties Record, Returns to States

FLY CREEK—Deborah A. Kiser, who will be fondly remembered for her years as an elementary school teacher with the Cooperstown Central School District, entered into eternal rest following a valiant battle with cancer Sunday morning, December 10, 2023, at her home in Fly Creek with family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Born in Goshen, Debbie was one of five children of Ralph Michael “Mickey” and Carma Marye (Perrego) Ryan, who passed in 2017 and 2009, respectively.…