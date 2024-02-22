Advertisement. Advertise with us

O’Connor Ties Record, Returns to States

MILFORD—Milford senior and wrestling star T.J. O’Connor will return to the state tournament after placing second in the 152-pound class at the Section III Division II tournament on Saturday, February 10. O’Connor tied Packy Burke for Cooperstown’s career win record, reaching his 192nd varsity win. He defeated Cazenovia’s Broden Enders by decision in the semifinals and beat South Jefferson’s Lucas Edgar 7-2. O’Connor lost 16-6 in the finals to an old nemesis, Tavian Camper of Copenhagen. He will compete in the Division II tournament on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at MVP Arena in Albany.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Editorial: Thirteen Decades of Good

The Clark Sports Center began its life in 1891 as the Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium, tucked into a former hardware store on the corner of Main and Fair streets, the present site of a wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.…

In Memoriam: Deborah A. Kiser

FLY CREEK—Deborah A. Kiser, who will be fondly remembered for her years as an elementary school teacher with the Cooperstown Central School District, entered into eternal rest following a valiant battle with cancer Sunday morning, December 10, 2023, at her home in Fly Creek with family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Born in Goshen, Debbie was one of five children of Ralph Michael “Mickey” and Carma Marye (Perrego) Ryan, who passed in 2017 and 2009, respectively.…