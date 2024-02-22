O’Connor Ties Record, Returns to States
MILFORD—Milford senior and wrestling star T.J. O’Connor will return to the state tournament after placing second in the 152-pound class at the Section III Division II tournament on Saturday, February 10. O’Connor tied Packy Burke for Cooperstown’s career win record, reaching his 192nd varsity win. He defeated Cazenovia’s Broden Enders by decision in the semifinals and beat South Jefferson’s Lucas Edgar 7-2. O’Connor lost 16-6 in the finals to an old nemesis, Tavian Camper of Copenhagen. He will compete in the Division II tournament on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at MVP Arena in Albany.