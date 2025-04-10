OLA Wins Newsletter Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

(Photo provided)

By K. WAYNE BUNN and SUSAN O’HANDLEY

SPRINGFIELD

For the fourth year in a row, the Otsego Lake Association has won a first-place award in the Professional Category for medium size lake associations in a newsletter contest sponsored by the New York State Federation of Lake Associations. The winning submission of OLA’s semi-annual journal, “Our Glimmerglass,” was the Fall 2024 edition, which can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/39d9pvcp.

There are a total of roughly 240 lake associations in New York State that are members of NYSFOLA. The organization had submitted for many years with no award, so to have won first place for four years in a row is a great acknowledgement. This award is a great honor and recognition for the OLA Board of Directors and other OLA members who contribute articles and photos throughout each year. It is also a wonderful achievement for past OLA Editor Scottie Baker, who passed away in April 2024, and Susan O’Handley of Central NY Mobile Marketing, who both edits and produces the layout.

OLA extends congratulations to everyone involved with “Our Glimmerglass.”

As a tribute to Scottie Baker, OLA has established a new photo contest, “Reflections,” that will run each year. Baker was an educator and entrepreneur, an avid conservationist, and an active member of OLA. Through her business, Natura Productions, she produced spirited graphics, photographs, prints, and posters celebrating the area’s essential connection to wilderness and water.

“Reflections” is a metaphor to showcase the natural beauty of Otsego Lake, document conservation efforts and portray the intergenerational connection to this pristine body of water, organizers said. Photo entries can include landscape/scenery, people, wildlife, watercraft, and conservation, and do not need to show a reflection. Photographers are invited to consider the significance of lakes in our environment and heritage. Winners will gain recognition and awards for their stunning interpretations of Otsego Lake, and images will be featured in OLA’s award-winning journal, “Our Glimmerglass.” To submit a photo entry and to learn more, visit photos.otsegolakeassociation.org.

The mission of the Otsego Lake Association, founded in 2002, is to educate, advocate, and actively participate in protecting the health, beauty, and well-being of Otsego Lake by facilitating the implementation of the Otsego Lake Watershed Management Plan.