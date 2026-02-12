Advertisement. Advertise with us

On AllOtsego.com

Trump, Johnson Endorse Oberacker for Congress

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson endorsed state Senator Peter Oberacker in his challenge against Representative Josh Riley on February 4. In a series of endorsements in close congressional races across the country, Trump called Oberacker “a very successful ‘Meat Market’ Businessman, Dedicated Public Servant, and now, as State Senator, who has strongly served his Community with a career ‘loaded up’ with accolades and wins.”

Riley Significantly Outraises Oberacker in Congressional Race

Representative Josh Riley (D) outraised challenger Republican state Senator Peter Oberacker (R) by hundreds of thousands of dollars in the latest campaign finance filing period. “Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers are stepping up to power our fight against corporate greed and Washington corruption,” Riley said.

Riley, All NY Congressional Dems Endorse Hochul for Governor

Along with the entirety of the New York Democratic congressional delegation, Representative Josh Riley endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul for reelection. Primary challenger Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, who has since dropped out of the race, received support from the Otsego County Democratic Party chair.

Hochul Proposes Legislation To Bar Formal Local ICE Partnerships

Governor Kathy Hochul on January 30 proposed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act which would bar 287(g) collaboration agreements between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It would void the one currently held by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard Devlin did not respond to request for comment on the bill.

Editor’s Note: Content on our website, AllOtsego.com, often includes news articles and opinion pieces for which we do not have room in the regular paper, or which break and are reported on in the middle of our weekly news cycle. Access to all Otsego.com is included with a hard-copy newspaper subscription, but readers can subscribe independently to the website for just $35.88 annually.

Related Articles

Sign Up Now for Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause

Otsego 2000 will host Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause on Sunday, February 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The event, a community favorite which raises funds for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, will feature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches...…
February 12, 2026

Giving Grows: Local Charity Keeps Beating its Own Record

Strong support is easy to understand with such an admirable mission at hand. Each year, the Polar Bear Jump donates 100 percent of money fundraised to children and families in need of medical-related assistance.…
February 12, 2026

Party Change Deadline Is Feb. 14

Enrollment in a party is only required for those who want to sign a party’s designating petitions or participate in their primary elections. Party enrollment does not affect the ability to sign independent petitions or participate in the general election in November.…
February 12, 2026

