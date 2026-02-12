On AllOtsego.com

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson endorsed state Senator Peter Oberacker in his challenge against Representative Josh Riley on February 4. In a series of endorsements in close congressional races across the country, Trump called Oberacker “a very successful ‘Meat Market’ Businessman, Dedicated Public Servant, and now, as State Senator, who has strongly served his Community with a career ‘loaded up’ with accolades and wins.”

Representative Josh Riley (D) outraised challenger Republican state Senator Peter Oberacker (R) by hundreds of thousands of dollars in the latest campaign finance filing period. “Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers are stepping up to power our fight against corporate greed and Washington corruption,” Riley said.

Along with the entirety of the New York Democratic congressional delegation, Representative Josh Riley endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul for reelection. Primary challenger Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, who has since dropped out of the race, received support from the Otsego County Democratic Party chair.

Governor Kathy Hochul on January 30 proposed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act which would bar 287(g) collaboration agreements between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It would void the one currently held by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard Devlin did not respond to request for comment on the bill.

