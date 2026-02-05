Republican State Senator Peter Oberacker’s run for Congress has been endorsed by both the president and the speaker of the house. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel.)

Trump, Johnson Endorse Oberacker for Congress

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

WASHINGTON, D.C.

President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson endorsed fellow Republican, state Senator Peter Oberacker, in his bid for Congress yesterday evening, February 4. The endorsements bring further national attention to the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District, expected to be one of the closest contests in this year’s midterm elections.

Trump offered his “Complete and Total” endorsement in a Truth Social post. He described Oberacker as “a very successful ‘Meat Market’ Businessman, Dedicated Public Servant, and now, as State Senator, who has strongly served his Community with a career ‘loaded up’ with accolades and wins.”

Taking aim at Oberacker’s opponent, Trump called first-term Democratic Representative Josh Riley “a true Radical Left Extremist who does not represent the Values of Central New York.”

Trump claimed Riley “wants Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, Defund the Police, and wants to take away your Second Amendment, meaning, your guns.” Trump also criticized Riley’s vote against “the Biggest Tax Cut in History,” referring to the Big Beautiful Bill, “and fought ferociously to knock out Rural Healthcare, a big factor in New York’s District 19.”

“He is totally controlled by the Radical Left who have only one goal in mind, DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

Trump also claimed, apparently falsely so, that Riley worked as counsel for the White House under President Joe Biden. Before and after unsuccessfully running for congress in 2022, Riley practiced law for private firm Jenner & Block, press releases, news reports, and court filings show.

Five minutes after Trump’s endorsement, Speaker Johnson gave his endorsement via X.

Oberacker “will help us continue to deliver safe streets, secure borders, lower costs, a strong economy, and peace through strength,” Johnson wrote. “With experience in business and serving his community, Peter will also fight against tax increases and soft-on-crime policies while defending the rights and principles that have made America the greatest nation on Earth.”

The endorsements came as part of a series the two made in battleground districts across the country last night.

In posts on social media, Oberacker, who currently represents Senate District 51 in the New York State Senate, said he had spoken with Trump by phone to thank him for the endorsement. “Now more than ever, Upstate New York needs a representative who will fight to defend our values,” he said, also sharing a campaign donation link.

In a statement to AllOtsego, Riley said “I don’t care what Trump has to say about this race. I care about what Upstate New Yorkers say about their day-to-day lives. They want lower utility bills, safe communities, and accessible rural healthcare, and I’m fighting every day to deliver.”

“Why did he put “Meat Market” in quotes…?” Riley also responded via X to Trump’s endorsement. “But seriously, help me defeat this Trump-endorsed creep and keep Upstate blue,” he said, linking to a donation page.

“Spicy Pete’s Meat Market was my father’s shop, where I began working at eight,” Oberacker replied. “I know you’ve never had a real job is [sic], but maybe we can help you find one after Election Day…”

The 19th District stretches from the Ithaca area to the Massachusetts border.