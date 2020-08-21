One More COVID Case Locally, One In Hospital

COOPERSTOWN – Another new local COVID-19 case was reported today, bring this week’s total to five, and one of the current cases was hospitalized.

That brings us in Otsego County to 117 total cases since March, of which 106 have recovered. The five active cases and six deaths — none in weeks — round out the total.

As of today, 33 people are in quarantine for close contact to a case, and another 163 are quarantined for traveling to a high-risk state.

Yesterday, 162 individuals were tested, including those who attended the free clinic in the Southside Mall parking lot.