Oneonta city school district will hold vaccine clinic

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health.

Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost.

According to a survey organized by the Oneonta school district, at least 200 parents had expressed an interest in participating with the vaccination clinic.

One hundred doses of the vaccine have been allocated for the clinic with does being administered depending on how many of those slots are filled. Once 100 slots are taken registration will end.

However, they will have another clinic depending on interest.

The clinic will be at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 20, in the Oneonta High School gymnasium at the pool entrance.

Go to the New York State Department of Health website in order to register.