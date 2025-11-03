AllOtsego’s 2025 pre-election coverage continues with a series of questions posed to Town of Oneonta council member candidates Teresa DeSantis (DEM), Joe Camarata (REP) and Kim Fierke (IND). Two of the four Town of Oneonta Council Member seats are open in the 2025 General Election. (Photo provided)

Oneonta Town Council Candidates: In Their Own Words

By JULIA DelPOZZO

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

Please tell us a little about your background, your connection to Oneonta and your motivation to run for town council.

DESANTIS:

I have lived in the Town of Oneonta for over 25 years. Before that, I lived in the City of Oneonta. I currently work part-time for a local labor union (UUP Oneonta). I worked in a local industry (Seeley’s Ceramics) in a technical role in the Oneonta Business Park (formerly Pony Farm Industrial Park) for 20 years.

I have three degrees: a bachelor’s (BFA) and master’s (MFA) degree in fine art, and a BS in geography. I taught at SUNY Oneonta as a 3/4 time adjunct lecturer in art (Ceramics) during the 2007-2008 school year.

I have worked as a consultant to two local land trusts: Otsego and Chenango land trusts.

I have spent over a decade working in local government in appointed roles. Currently, I am the Town of Laurens Planning Board secretary. Formerly, I was the Town of Otego Planning Board secretary, Town of Meredith deputy town clerk, and worked for Otsego County as a real property tax services aide. I have experience working on NYS grant projects with NYSHCR, NYSERDA Cleaner Greener Communities grant, and CHIPS highway grant funds at the town level. In my seven-and-a-half years working for the Town of Meredith, I gained experience in all aspects of local town governance.

The Town Board needs to be the leaders in the town, and listen to the citizens of the town, and follow its own laws and regulations. I plan on working together with the Town Board members to abide by the current laws, and provide a fair and level playing field for all.

CAMARATA:

I grew up in a neighboring county and moved to Oneonta 37 years ago. I have been a small business owner for over 25 years in the Town of Oneonta.

I have served on the Town of Oneonta Planning Board for over 14 years, holding chairman for 10 of those years. I have served on the board of Habitat for Humanity. I am a current member of the Oneonta Lions Club, serving as president for two terms.

In having a daughter who was born and raised in Oneonta, I understand the need to retain and provide opportunities for our younger generation. This is the key to a successful future.

FIERKE:

As my children graduated from high school and headed off to college, I started thinking about other ways I could serve my community. I had never considered politics until someone in the community suggested that might be a good fit for me. After speaking with others who are involved in local politics and seeing the positive impact it could have, I decided to give it a try.

I have very much enjoyed my time on the Town Board and have several projects I am working in: changes to the West End, short-term rentals, parks development. I’d like to continue to see those projects through.

If elected, what will be your immediate top priorities?

DESANTIS:

Top priorities:

Update the comprehensive plan

Update the zoning codes

Make sure all the residents in the town have the opportunity to contribute to the growth, planning, development, and preservation of the town

Enhance the quality of life in the town

Work on providing affordable housing for all

Work on sustainability issues

Provide economic opportunity for residents in the town to live/work

Provide economic growth opportunity which is properly regulated

Improve the infrastructure of the town’s roads and bridges

Improve the quality of life in the town. Provide improved parks and recreation.

Improve river and stream access for recreation in the town.

CAMARATA:

The Town of Oneonta has secured funding for the Woodland Water District (Angel Heights Development) infrastructure replacement with water service extending to Hemlock Road, which will support future housing opportunities.

This is one of my immediate top priorities.

FIERKE:

I have been spearheading a community ad-hoc committee on short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units. My focus will be to introduce potential code changes to help preserve home buying in our town.

We also do not have any codes related to long-term rentals, so would also like to focus on the safety of those buildings.

I was also part of a NYS grant to obtain a consultant to help us imagine the West End and potential growth. If awarded, completing that grant work will be a priority.

What are the biggest opportunities for Oneonta’s future, and how will you pursue them?

DESANTIS:

Providing affordable housing opportunities for all. Work with NYS Homes and Community Renewal Office to pursue grants and develop affordable housing ASAP.

Have grassroots effort and community-wide discussions and workshop meetings and surveys, culminating in the revision of the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning codes.

Use the data and goals of the comprehensive plan to guide the smart revision of the town’s zoning codes, where needed, to bring the town up to current standards.

Making sure everyone has a voice in the process.

CAMARATA:

One of the biggest opportunities is planning for the future of the East End and West End corridor, along with Oneida Steet and Chestnut Street to include new housing, commercial retail and services-based businesses. The town is currently working to secure grant funding along with professional services to assist with this endeavor.

Another opportunity is to continue to promote the industrial park and strengthen future employment opportunities.

FIERKE:

There is so much potential within the town. We are in good shape financially, so we are able to continue providing services to the community.

We are growth focused. I imagine spaces where the outdoors meets tourism meets supporting our local people.

What are the biggest challenges Oneonta currently faces, and how will you address these?

DESANTIS:

Lack of affordable housing for working families and individuals.

Solution: Work with NYS HCR to get affordable housing projects in the pipeline. Work with developers to create proper affordable housing stock for the area. Learn from the examples set by Cooperstown and Ithaca on creating affordable housing.

Lack of an updated comprehensive plan and zoning code.

Solution: Start updating the comprehensive plan and zoning code now. With grassroots effort, workshop meetings, and the help of local planners from Otsego County Planning and others, the comprehensive plan can be revised with all parties contributing the revision of the comprehensive plan and the zoning code.

A lack of economic opportunities that let people live/work in the area.

Solution: Work on creating an environment that supports the development of economic opportunities that let people live/work in the area. Work with Otsego County IDA to identify projects that would be a good fit for the town. Solicit citizen input to make sure the projects are a good fit for all the town’s residents.

CAMARATA:

I believe the Town of Oneonta is well positioned financially, and has the assets of dedicated, experienced, and caring employees in highway, Town Hall, water/sewer, constable, court, Town Board, and subsidiary boards.

I would like thank everyone for all their dedication and hard work. We are well positioned to address any future challenges.

FIERKE:

The cuts within the federal government have a trickle-down effect. We rely on grants for infrastructure projects and those may become harder and harder to obtain.

We will need to continue to provide the infrastructure and hope that it doesn’t cut into our other services. It’s about trying to save the taxpayers money so they are able to provide for their families.

###

The polling place for Town of Oneonta voters in Districts 1, 3, and 4 is the Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23 in West Oneonta. District 2 voters will vote at the FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Service, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.