Open Forum for ‘Neurospicy’ Creatives This Thursday

STAMFORD—As a growing number of creatives recognize that their unique neurotype is both the source of their creative strengths as well as their daily challenges, the Roxbury Arts Group will host a moderated conversation for neurodivergent artists on Thursday, August 14.

The workshop will take place from 5-6 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford in what RAG describes as “a safe space where we will share the joys, challenges, tools, and strategies for harnessing our ‘special powers’ and working with neurotypical counterparts.”

To register for the forum, visit https://givebutter.com/spicycreatives.

