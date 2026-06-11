News Briefs: June 11, 2026

Flea Market To Benefit FoF

LAURENS—Friends of the Feral, a volunteer organization that sterilizes feral cats, will hold a Feral Flea Market and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Held at Laurens Recreation Center, 178 Balantic Hill Road, the sale will support FoF’s medical assistance for sick and injured animals.

Coalition Opposes Pipeline

ONEONTA—Stop the Pipeline and a coalition of partners will hold an informational session and rally to oppose the Constitution Pipeline at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Anne Marie Garti, founding member of Stop the Pipeline and serving as counsel at the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic, will discuss the relationship between pipeline projects, AI data centers, heavy industry and fracking. The Waterfall Unity Alliance and partners will begin a two-week, 113-mile Women’s Water Walk through towns on the proposed route in Damascus on Saturday, August 8. For more information, visit womenswaterwalk.org.

Gable, Relay Team Make States

CICERO—Cooperstown boys track and field qualified for two events at the state Track and Field Championships at the Section III Class C Qualifier on Wednesday, June 3. Senior Jameson Gable placed second in the 100m at 10.90 seconds, breaking his own school record, and took third in the 200m at 22.52. The 4x100m relay team of Gable, Theo Spinosa, Joey DeSanno and Sonam Gymnaso won their event in 43.22, breaking a school record for the second time this year. The Hawkeyes will compete in Webster starting on Saturday, June 13.

Boat Parade Takes New Route

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Lake Association’s 11th annual “We Love Our Lake” boat parade will return to Three Mile Point at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3. There will be a new route this year, traveling north to Lake ‘N Pines Motel. The decoration theme this year is America’s 250th birthday and four prizes will be awarded. There are no fees or registration. For more information, contact bunnwayne@gmail.com or (518) 542-6630.

LWV Debate Video Available

COBLESKILL—The Leagues of Women Voters of Albany County and of the Cooperstown Area hosted a Democratic primary debate for the 102nd Assembly District at SUNY Cobleskill on Thursday, June 4. Candidates Thomas Boomhower, Mary T. Finneran and Janet S. Tweed attended. A recording is available on the @lwvalbany and @leagueofwomenvotersoftheco5492 YouTube channels.

Open Eye Reading Set for NYC

NEW YORK CITY—Margaretville’s Open Eye Theater and the Masterworks Theater Company will host a special industry reading of local playwright Donald Loftus’s “The Springvale Armadillo” at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Held at Theater 555, 555 W. 42nd Street in New York, the evening will celebrate community-based theater and the artistic expression it supports. Reservations may be made at theopeneyetheater.org/events-tickets/the-springvale-armadillo-2026.

Native Plant Sale is Saturday

ONEONTA—Super Heroes Humane Society will hold its annual Native Plant Sale at Hartwick College’s Johnstone Science Center Greenhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. It will offer more than 90 native plant species, with all proceeds supporting Super Heroes’ work with animals.

Camp Registration Underway

OTSEGO COUNTY—Helios Care will run three of its popular Camp Forget-Me-Not one-day grief counseling camp for children this summer. Led by experienced Helios professionals, the camp provides a safe, welcoming environment for children ages 6-18 who have lost a loved one to connect with peers, express their feelings and learn healthy coping strategies. It will be held at Radez Elementary School, 319 East Main Street in Richmondville, on Saturday, June 20; at Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street in Walton, on Thursday, July 23; and at Hartwick College Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road in Davenport, on Thursday, August 13. All sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are free of charge. Registration for the first session is due by June 13. For more information or to register, visit helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/ or call (607) 432-5525.

No-Wake Zone Deployed

COOPERSTOWN—SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station volunteer divers deployed 17 buoys around Otsego Lake to mark the 200-foot no-wake zone on May 2. Boat speed is not to exceed 5 mph within this limit except for the recovery of water skiers. Any damage to buoys may be reported to (607) 547-8778 or Kiyoko.Yokota@oneonta.edu.

State Adds LGBTQ+ Resources

ALBANY—In observance of Pride Month, the New York State Office of Mental Health announced bold initiatives on LGBTQ+ youth mental health. The enacted FY 2027 state budget includes funding for a specialized crisis line and cultural training for local 988 call centers, compensating for major federal cuts.

Gas Prices Continue To Drop

UTICA—New York State gasoline prices dropped nine cents to an average of $4.44 per gallon over the week ending Monday, June 8, AAA Northeast announced. The drop was in spite of continuing oil market uncertainty about a possible end to hostilities with Iran. Tanker traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz remains highly constricted. Domestic U.S. crude inventories fell by a significant 16 million barrels over the week to their lowest level since mid-February, about three percent under the five-year average, as net exports surged to nations more directly impacted by the blockade. Gasoline inventories rose slightly for the first time in 15 weeks as demand pulled back after Memorial Day and refineries moved into high gear for the summer. New York’s current price is 14 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 above this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Roxbury Sets Concert Schedule

ROXBURY—The Roxbury Arts Group announced its summer lineup of concerts at the Old School Baptist Church on County Route 36 in Denver. The Tomeka Reid/Marty Ehrlich Duo will perform on Saturday, June 20, followed by Basso Vox on Friday, July 3. Toby and Azalea Twining will headline a benefit concert for RAG on Friday, July 24, and Jorge Glem and Sam Reider will play on Friday, July 31. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the Porchfest music and art festival will return to Main Street in Stamford from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.

25 Main Street Classes Slated

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective Gallery and Shop will host a Japanese Stab Book Binding workshop from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, followed by a Bead and Metal Earrings class from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Marissa Perkins will lead a Torch-Fired Enamel Jewelry workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 19. For more information or to register, contact 25maincollective@gmail.com.

OLT Seeking Public Comment

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Land Trust seeks public comment on its ongoing strategic planning process. Community members may submit their thoughts at forms.gle/yqCwpAfVm1Sg8Rgd9 by Friday, June 19.

Register Now for Bible School

ONEONTA—West Oneonta Baptist Church, 2845 County Highway 8 in West Oneonta, will hold a “Snowball Mountain Challenge” Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, June 29 through July 3. It is open for children from preschool to sixth grade, and students seventh grade and up are sought as volunteers. Registration is available at myvbs.org/wobc-vbs-2026.

Theology Institute Returns

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s 35th Annual Summer Institute will return for the week of July 12-17. It features daily worship and 2.5-hour classes offered Monday through Thursday mornings and Monday through Friday afternoons. Students may drop in for a single session, choose overnight housing, or register as residents or commuters, and have full access to campus amenities. A full brochure with registration information is available at drive.google.com/file/d/1yZCatB50Pv7R8l3QuhxCXd6MFbAGFOtR/view.

Youth Programming Planned

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta announced its 2026 Creative Summer Program lineup, offering 10 weeks of hands-on classes for children ages 6-17. Programs will take place at the Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, and offer a wide range of themed weekly experiences. Space is limited and some scholarships are available. To view a full list of offered classes or register, visit canoneonta.org.

Pancake Breakfast Is June 20

MIDDLEFIELD—The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department’s Fly-In Pancake Breakfasts will resume for the 2026 season on Saturday, June 20 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Held at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport on State Route 166, it offers all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, beverages and real maple syrup. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children under 12.

Newsletter Takes Top Prize

COOPERSTOWN—The Fall 2025 edition of Otsego Lake Association’s “Our Glimmerglass” newsletter won first place in the professional category of the New York State Federation of Lake Associations for the fifth consecutive year.

CCAL To Host July Bus Trip

ONEONTA—The Center for Continuing Adult Learning will host a bus trip to the Hudson, New York area on Thursday, July 16. The trip will include an artistic and inspirational tour of Frederick Church’s Olana and the Thomas Cole Historic Site, organizers said. The registration and payment deadline is Friday, June 26. The cost is $135.00 for members and $145.00 for nonmembers. Those interested may register at 31 Maple Street, Oneonta (use the rear entrance) or visit https://www.ccaloneonta.org for more information and to download the registration form. Contact Maryalice Brown (607) 435-7836 or Sarah Patterson (607) 432-6284 with any questions.

Learn Home, Barn Stories with Otsego 2000

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 will offer a free drop-in program, “Learn Your Home’s or Barn’s Story,” on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Dr. Cindy Falk, associate dean of graduate studies at SUNY Oneonta and professor of material culture at the university’s Cooperstown Graduate Program, will answer questions about a home’s or barn’s age, style, and context and offer resources to find out more about a building’s history. In addition, Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, will have information on New York State tax credits available to homeowners in historic districts as well as to people who own barns built before 1946. The farmers’ market is located in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main Street in Cooperstown and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.