Otesaga Makes History: Stays Open Year-‘Round

COOPERSTOWN – The Otesaga will make history this year by remaining open throughout the winter months. Typically, the resort closes to leisure travelers after Thanksgiving, then reopens in April.

The resort has unveiled a series of packages and specials for the winter months, beginning with a Winter Wonderland Special, featuring a 20 percent discount. A Holiday Lantern Tour package and Curl & Unwind Special are also planned.

The Otesaga began welcoming guests back to Cooperstown in mid-June with new safety and hygiene protocols in place under an Otesaga CARE program that exceeds state and federal standards.

“People who want to travel and who feel most comfortable taking a short road trip … have the ability to arrive in a place that’s inviting, clean, safe and uncrowded in the winter,” said Otesaga General Manager Marty Rosenthal, in announcing the innovations.