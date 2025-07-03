Letter from Maureen O’Toole

Dems Have Hit a ‘New Low’

On Tuesday, June 24, pro-crime, antisemitic, anti-ICE socialist Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic nomination to be New York City’s next mayor.

Now, Democrats are running and hiding from the new face of their party. “Leaders” Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries wouldn’t say if they back Mamdani, and neither has Josh Riley. Why so shy?

Clearly, Riley is too afraid to stand up to the out-of-control, radical wing of his party…

Democrat Josh Riley is so out of touch, he won’t even call out Zohran Mamdani for what he is: A radical socialist whose agenda will destroy New York City and jeopardize the safety of all who live, work and travel there. This is truly a new low.

Maureen O’Toole

Eastern Regional Press Secretary, National Republican Congressional Committee

Washington, D.C.