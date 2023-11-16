Advertisement. Advertise with us

Otsego Awarded Grant Funds for Public Safety

NEW YORK STATE—Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a combined total of $55 million in state funding was awarded to 57 counties and New York City, including Otsego County, to improve the state’s emergency communications systems and public safety answering points on Wednesday, October 25. Funding was made available by two grants under the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant Program. It will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and will directly support local emergency response capabilities and promote interoperability and compatibility for public safety agencies throughout the state. The programs allow the state to reimburse eligible expenses that aid localities in sustaining and improving public safety communications infrastructure.

“Public safety is my number one priority here in New York State and I’m proud to announce this year’s round of funding to enhance communication systems that help our emergency responders work more efficiently,” Hochul said.

“It’s critical [that] first responders have the equipment and infrastructure they need to maintain clear communication during times of crisis, and this funding plays a key role in these efforts,” added Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. “Through these grants, our local partners will have the resources they need to enhance their emergency communications systems and further promote interoperability with their partners.”

Otsego County received $715,946.00 through the SICG grant and a further $173,373.00 from the Public Safety Answering Point program. Delaware County received $667,382.00 in SICG funding and $165,193.00 from the PSAP. Chenango County got $494,618.00 from SICG and $165,794.00 in PSAP grants.

Robert O’Brien, director of Otsego County’s 911 and EMS programs, said the two grants are specific to the 911 Center and the county submits for them annually.

“The PSAP grant is utilized primarily in support of personnel costs. We do set a portion of it aside to support PSAP-related expenses such as computers, monitors, UPSs, console furniture, radio software and such,” O’Brien explained. “One of the primary goals is to improve public safety communication operations and we use it for that. This grant is very important to our operations and of course reduces the burden here locally for our community.”

O’Brien said the SICG grant is incredibly important to Otsego County.

“It is utilized to support our radio infrastructure typically outside of the PSAP. Tower site infrastructure, LMR (land mobile radio) replacement for law enforcement, with a primary mission of closing gaps in interoperability infrastructure,” O’Brien continued. “Basically, the goal of this program is to improve any deficiencies that may exist in the system, whether it be the construction of a new tower site, our ability to communicate with a neighboring county, or even a local police department who does not have the funding to upgrade their local infrastructure.”

“We rely on both of these grants to be able to constantly upgrade and improve our existing systems and to make sure that interoperability is possible here in Otsego County,” O’Brien said.

PSAP is a non-competitive grant program with allocations based on a formula that considers demographics, operational scope and emergency service metrics.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bliss: County Must Regulate, Oversee Any Housing of Migrants

Otsego Issues Executive Order Bliss: County Must Regulate, Oversee Any Housing of Migrants By CASPAR EWIGOTSEGO COUNTY On May 16, Otsego County joined the growing list of municipalities that have instituted limitations and conditions on the housing of migrants and asylum seekers entering the United States at its southern border. By adopting the declaration of an emergency set out in New York State’s Executive Order #28, and by issuing its own State of Emergency Declaration, Otsego County officials were empowered to issue Emergency Order #1, regulating the terms under which municipalities within the county could agree to house migrants. Since…

The Partial Observer: There’s More to County Population Decline Than Meets the Eye…

School has recently begun and, if you are of a certain age, you may be wondering where all the students went. Back in the day, I graduated from CCS with a class of 107; last year it was, well, a lot less. The long-term trend is similar across the county, with public school enrollment dropping by over 25 percent as shown in the table. What’s happening?…

News from the Noteworthy: Bond Act Offers Many Possibilities for County

Representatives overseeing the New York State $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act are asking the public to help determine how the funds will be used. Governor Kathy Hochul is hosting an educational listening tour around the state to gather project ideas that will exemplify funding priorities. Officials from Otsego Land Trust and the Otsego County Conservation Association attended a recent session in Albany and a subsequent virtual session to advocate for projects in our region and learn about the details of the funding.…