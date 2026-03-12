Otsego County Community Foundation Grant Rounds Now Open

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced that applications are now being accepted for three grant rounds: the Otsego Lake Watershed Sustainability Fund, the Greater Otego Library and Education Fund, and the Advocates for Springfield Fund.

The Otsego Lake Watershed Sustainability Fund is now open, with $20,000.00 available to qualifying 501c3s. An advisory committee reviews applications and makes recommendations—the committee consists of the leaders of three lake-focused organizations: the Otsego Lake Association, the Watershed Supervisory Committee (Village of Cooperstown, Towns of Otsego, Middlefield and Springfield), and the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station.

CFOC funds projects that focus on the health of Otsego Lake and its watershed. According to a press release, special consideration is given to projects that comply with or advance the recommendations of the 9E Plan for Otsego Lake Watershed management that is now being prepared. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 17.

The Greater Otego Library and Education Fund, created by longtime Town of Otego resident Dennis Fowler, has three purposes. 1: to assist in Phase 1 of planned renovations to the Harris Memorial Library in Otego; 2: to issue grants for maintenance, repairs, and other operating expense of the Harris Memorial library; and, 3: for enhancement and development of educational and cultural resources of the Town of Otego to include, but not limited to, the Otsego Christian Academy.

CFOC has allocated up to $13,000.00 for awards for 2026 (other than Phase 1 renovations to the Harris Memorial Library). Awards may be requested up to $2,000.00, officials said. Applications are reviewed by CFOC’s Initiatives Committee and approved by the Executive Committee. There are no deadlines and applications may be submitted until funds are fully committed.

The Advocates for Springfield Fund supports local nonprofit organizations that add to the fabric of the community, such as the volunteer fire department and the library. Funds can also be used to supplement summer jobs that benefit the community, especially in childhood education.

CFOC has allocated up to $2,000.00 for these awards for 2026, with individual awards up to $500.00. Applications are reviewed by CFOC staff. The application deadline is Friday, May 15.

For additional details and application forms, visit cfotsego.org/funds-and-grants/.