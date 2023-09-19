Sports Briefs, Hawks & Red Dragons: September 19, 2023

Hartwick Field Hockey Tops Oneonta in Battle of the Hills

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College field hockey team outlasted their crosstown opponents from SUNY Oneonta in a 5-3 victory on Wednesday, September 6. The Hawks took early control of the contest, with freshman Kylie Krawiec putting away the first shot of her career in the ninth minute of the game. Senior Carly O’Connor and junior Emilia Montgomery scored twice for the Red Dragons in under a minute in the second half, cutting Hartwick’s lead to 3-2. Hartwick junior Ashley Tricario made an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute to round out the scoring and put Hartwick on top for good. Senior Ashley Luppens earned the win in the goal with six saves. Oneonta sophomore Maura Leib recorded a career-high 19 saves in the loss.

Bierman, Francoeur Win Airfield Invitational, Red Dragons Place Second

ONEONTA—Senior three-season running stars Jonthomas Bierman and Megan Francoeur cruised to respective first-place finishes in the annual Oneonta Airfield Invitational in Fortin Park on Friday, September 8. Bierman ran a personal best 6K time of 19:55.3, beating the second-place finisher by nearly 14 seconds. After a trio of SUNY Cortland runners, Oneonta senior John Balk Jr. took fifth place, followed by junior Gabe Burns in seventh. Oneonta finished second of six teams with 45 points to Cortland’s winning 23. On the women’s side, Francoeur won her second consecutive meet, posting a 4K time of 15:22 and beating the second-place finisher from Cortland by 22 seconds. Senior Olivia O’Donnell ran a personal best of 16:08 to finish fourth. Cortland won as a team with 23 points, and Oneonta finished second with 33.

Women’s Tennis Rebounds to Beat Wilkes

EDWARDSVILLE, PA—Hartwick College women’s tennis rebounded from a tough loss in their previous match to defeat Wilkes University 8-1 on Saturday, September 9. The Hawks’ first and third doubles teams won their respective contests, while Hartwick swept all opponents in singles. Only the second doubles team lost, in a closely-contested match that went into a tiebreaker.

Hartwick Football Rallies to Beat Keystone

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College football team scored 24 unanswered points to recover from a 14-point deficit at the half and beat Keystone College 31-21 on Saturday, September 9. Junior quarterback Dennis Riordan threw for 264 yards, completing 17 of his 21 attempts.

Hartwick Goes 1-0-1 in Mayor’s Cup

ONEONTA—Hartwick College men’s soccer trailed St. Lawrence 1-0 for most of their opening game in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament on Saturday, September 9, but the Hawks stayed in the game and battled their way to a 1-1 tie. Sophomore Jake Daly played an aggressive game and scored the Hawks’ lone goal by robbing a St. Lawrence defender of the ball and winning a tense one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The game was an intensely physical contest, leading to a handful of yellow cards that swung advantage back and forth.

On Sunday, Hartwick shut out the United States Merchant Marine Academy 2-0 in the final match of the tournament. The Hawks put up a strong defensive effort throughout the contest, stopping attacks all over the field and holding the Mariners to only three shots on goal.

The women’s team went 0 for 2 in the Mayor’s Cup, falling 3-1 to Rutgers-Camden on Saturday and 1-0 to Keene State on Sunday. Sophomore goalkeeper Meghan Perry of Otego was the bright point of a discouraging weekend, recording 11 saves in the former game and 12 in the latter.

SUNY Oneonta Teams Sweep Mayor’s Cup

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta men’s and women’s soccer teams recorded two shutouts apiece as they rolled to victory in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. The women’s team defeated Keene State 2-0 on Saturday. They made three shots in the first 16 minutes, but all were turned aside by the Owls’ goalkeeper. Freshman Keira Dashnow put away her first career goal in the 34th minute. Fifth-year Joie Tortorice rounded out the scoring in the 55th minute, assisted by sophomore Kaiden Ring. Sophomore Bryanna Meehan made five saves for the Red Dragons. Oneonta went on to beat Rutgers-Camden 1-0 on Sunday, completing a weekend shutout and winning the tournament cup for the first time since 2019. Junior Shannon Lowney scored the lone goal on a penalty kick shortly before halftime. Meehan finished the game with six more saves. The Red Dragons stand at 3-0-1 for the season. Ring was named tournament offensive Most Valuable Player, while junior Kayla Schwizer earned the nod for defensive MVP.

On the men’s side, Oneonta dominated the United States Merchant Marine Academy in a 6-0 blowout, with their first goal coming in the eighth minute. Freshman Ali Somow, from Utica, led the Red Dragons on offense with two goals, a performance that earned him recognition as the tournament’s offensive MVP. On Sunday, Oneonta defeated St. Lawrence University 1-0 on a penalty kick by senior Ian Zingaro in the 58th minute. Senior John Bernardi was named defensive MVP as the Red Dragons backline held their opponents to three shots on goal over the entire weekend. Oneonta hoisted the Mayor’s Cup and moved to 4-0 for the season.

Women’s Tennis Defeats Drew

MADISON, NJ—SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis defeated Drew University 6-3 in their first road match of the season on Saturday, September 9. Senior Julia Holtermann and freshman Hailey O’Connor each won both of their matches. The Red Dragons improved to 2-1 for the season.

Hawks Shut Out SUNY Delhi

Oneonta Soccer Rallies for Win at Utica

UTICA—The number 13-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team trailed 1-0 heading into the final 15 minutes of a match at Utica University on Wednesday, September 13 but rallied to win 3-1 and keep their unbeaten season alive. Junior Derek Marques tied up the game in the 76th minute and scored the game-winning goal in the 84th. Junior Owen Siegel added an insurance goal to round out the day’s scoring in the 89th minute. Senior goalie Nate Hanna needed to make only one save in the match. Oneonta outshot the Utica Pioneers 20-2 and moved to 5-0 for the season. They have yet to play a SUNY Athletic Conference match.

Hawks Shut Out SUNY Delhi

DELHI—The Hartwick men’s soccer team toppled SUNY Delhi 2-0 in a night game on Wednesday, September 13. Junior midfielder Sean Burke scored the first goal of the night in the 77th minute on an assist by freshman forward Nick Nowak. Rodrigo Fernandez put away his first goal of the season with a penalty kick in the 89th minute. Junior goalkeeper Dante Gesamondo made his first shutout of the season with four saves.

Red Dragons Draw Union

SCHENECTADY—The SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer team fought Union College to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, September 13. Union made the first six shot attempts of the game, but Oneonta first-year player Keira Dashnow made the first goal in the 27th minute with an assist from sophomore Kaiden Ring. Union scored in the 40th minute. The Garnet Chargers outshot the Red Dragons 17-4 and held a 12-0 corner kick advantage. Oneonta moved to 3-0-2 for the season with the draw.