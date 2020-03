ONEONTA – Beginning Monday, Otsego Express has cancelled Routes 5, 6, 9 until further notice, it announced today, as follows:

• Route 5 goes from Hartwick to Oneonta, Schenevus, Worcester and East Worcester.

• Route 6 goes from Oneonta to Otego, Unadilla and Sidney.

• Route 9 connects Oneonta with Morris, Garrattsville, Laurens and Mount Vision.