Otsego Lake boat parade

“Float your boat’ in July 3 parade

The view from shore for the 2021 parade (picture by Debra Creedon, from OLA website)

Plan to float your boat – rain or shine – in the Otsego Lake Association’s Annual “We Love Our Lake” Decorated Boat Parade to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

The parade will form off Three Mile Point, then proceed slowly along the westerly side of the lake, and end at Lakefront Park in Cooperstown. The lead boat will be decorated and marked with OLA banners.

After a two-year pandemic pause, the Otsego Lake Association will again judge boats, award prizes, and have candy for participants. The parade welcomes boats large and small — including antique or classic, human-powered, wind-powered, electric, jet, outboard, or inboard/outboard powered. OLA encourages boaters to decorate using the theme “Our Lake is a Treasure,” but welcomes decorations of any sort – unusual, humorous, patriotic, party-themed, sports, military, or no decoration at all – it’s up to the boater.

Boaters may join the parade at any time or place along the route, especially for non-motorized boaters who might not want to travel the full route.

Spectators can watch from shore at various points along the parade route, including Three Mile Point, Brookwood Point, Fenimore Art Museum, Leatherstocking Country Club (for members only), Otesaga Hotel, and Lakefront Park. There are no fees, registration forms, rules, or regulations except travel slowly, stay in line, and be courteous to other boaters.

Pandemic notwithstanding, the 2021 parade featured nearly 50 boats and was one of OLA’s largest. The parade is meant to be a fun-filled, family event for all boaters to celebrate Otsego Lake.

Contact Wayne Bunn, Boat Parade Chairman, at bunnwayne@gmail.com or (518) 542-6630 with questions or for more information, and visit www.OtsegoLakeAssociation.org to volunteer and/or see pictures of the 2021 event.