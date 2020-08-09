Otsego Lake Boat Traffic Triples, Steward Reports

“There’s a lot of traffic,” said Dave Hubbard, Afton, this afternoon as he removed his boat, top, from Otsego Lake at Cooperstown’s Fish Road. “I imagine everyone is just trying to get outside and do something.” Lake Steward Jared Stauss, inset right, a member of the team that checks boats for invasive species, said 1,800 boats have been inspected this year, triple last year’s 600. “It’s definitely way, way more,” said Stauss. Hubbard was participating in today’s Susquehanna Bass Club’s annual derby; his team caught almost 14 pounds of fish, winning the second-place prize. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)