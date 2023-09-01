The front of the postcard created by the Otsego Land Trust in support of preserving Camp Henderson.

Otsego Land Trust Pushes To Conserve Crumhorn Mountain Camp

COOPERSTOWN—What will become of Camp Henderson? That’s the topic of discussion after a spurious press release cited plans for development of a “destination resort” at the former Boy Scouts of America camp. The Camp Henderson property includes more than 600 acres of wilderness on Crumhorn Mountain and Crumhorn Lake in Milford, Otsego County. The fake news “press release”—having been recognized early on as such—was printed and identified as satire in the August 24 editions of “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.”

Otsego Land Trust is leading the effort to prevent outsized development on the Camp Henderson site, noting that Crumhorn Mountain is one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land in Otsego County. The property includes federally designated wetlands and more than 11,000 feet of frontage on Crumhorn Lake. The Boy Scouts of America–Leatherstocking Council have listed the property for sale for $6.9 million. There are few constraints on how the property could be subdivided or developed.

Shortly after the property was put up for sale, Otsego Land Trust met with Senator Peter Oberacker and launched a postcard campaign to demonstrate public interest in conserving the site. Senator Oberacker, Senator Peter Harckham, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, and New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid received more than 1,000 notes and postcards from residents, visitors, and former Boy Scouts encouraging the state to protect the property.

“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have expressed strong interest in the former camp,” according to Gregory Farmer, executive director at Otsego Land Trust. “We are working diligently to protect the site from outsized development and to ensure public access.”

The BSA property is immediately adjacent to the 423-acre Susquehanna State Forest in Milford.

“Public interest is the key to conserving the site,” says Farmer.

Phone calls, e-mails, and letters to state legislators, state officials, the Otsego County Board of Representatives, and the Town of Milford will help to secure funding for conservation. The $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act that New York State voters approved in November 2022 includes at least $300 million for open space and land conservation.

Otsego Land Trust is a community-based nonprofit organization that works with landowners and partners to conserve farmland, forests and wetlands in the Upper Susquehanna region. The Land Trust manages 300 acres of land for public access, including the Brookwood Point Conservation Area on Otsego Lake and Deowongo Island on Canadarago Lake. Otsego Land Trust protects more than 12,000 acres of private land through conservation easements in perpetuity.