OUR Stacie Haynes Among Top 10 U.S. Animal Defenders

Animal Legal Defense Fund Singles

Out Local Director For List Of Best

HARTWICK SEMINARY – Stacie Haynes, Susquehanna Animal Shelter executive director, has been named one of America’s Top 10 Animal Defenders by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, based in San Francisco for serving on “the front lines of enforcing animal protection laws.”

These animal protection heroes will be honored this week, National Justice for Animals Week.

Here’s is the citation: “Stacie Haynes serves as the executive director of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA). In February 2019, Stacie worked with her local district attorney and county sheriff to form the Otsego County Animal Cruelty Task Force.

“The SQSPCA is often on the front lines of enforcing animal protection laws, but such enforcement requires the collaboration of all relevant agencies and organizations. Haynes’ task force has already tackled several large-scale cruelty cases, including one case resulting in the seizure of over 100 farmed animals.

“The task force is also focused on education and will provide training for social service agencies on how to identify and report animal cruelty.”

The National Justice for Animals Week also names an animal who received justice over the preceding 12 months. This year’s is Chuck, a duck who was one of nearly 150 animals rescued from horrific conditions in Carroll County, Tenn., by Animal Rescue Corps — whose executive director Tim Woodward is one of this year’s honorees — with support from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.