P. Elliott DuBois, 87; Taught Music For 27 Years At Worcester

WORCESTER – P. Elliott DuBois, 87, whose 27-year career teaching music at Worcester Central School, starting in 1961, would touch hundreds of lives, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

Thankfully, the family was able to be at his side at various times during his final days before “going home,” for which he was prepared and eagerly awaiting.

Paul Elliott, known as Elliott because his father’s name was Paul, was born in Binghamton to Paul Jasper DuBois and Imogene (Ackley) DuBois on Dec. 28, 1933. Later came the birth of his only sibling, Marion (DuBois) Butler (husband, Steve Butler).

Elliott studied music at the Potsdam Crane School of Music and was also very active in the theater program. He graduated with a degree in music education and later completed his master’s degree. In his sophomore year in college, he was a part of a touring male quartet, which happened to be touring with a female trio,including Patricia Locke DuBois,, whom he married on Sept. 5, 1953. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage together and were each other’s best friends.

Soon came five children, Ronald Paul DuBois (wife, Diana Miller DuBois), John Craig DuBois (wife, Laurel Favreau DuBois), Gerald William DuBois, Philip Edward DuBois (Angela Smith), and Anita (DuBois) Cleveland (husband, Christopher Cleveland). From these children came a gaggle of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren on which they showered their love and affection.

Elliott’s love of music and teaching was transferred to his students at WCS and is evident in the outpouring of well-wishes upon hearing of his passing. He began his teaching career at Worcester teaching vocal music, then moved to instrumental music. In 1968, he started musical shows which continued to gain popularity throughout his career, even after his retirement in June of 1988.

After retirement, he and Pat volunteered as ombudsmen for various nursing and adult facilities in the area. Elliott also directed a community choir in Davenport for many years, his wife Pat being the accompanist. Above all his accomplishments, Elliott’s faith in God was the foundation of all he did. Although he will be dearly missed, we know that he is busy conducting heavenly choirs until we are all together again.

Because of current conditions, we will not have a formal gathering to remember Elliott, but please know that we have been touched by the outpouring of love and thoughts shared with us and will pass this along to all family.

Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.