From left, Stephanie Bauer (moderator from the League of Women Voters), Tanya Shalor (Opportunities for Otsego), Maggie Johnson (Edmeston Food Cupboard), Dr. Diane Georgeson (City of Oneonta health officer), Carolyn Lewis (Bassett Healthcare director of legislative affairs) and Tamie Reed (Office for the Aging) made up an informational panel on the anticipated impacts of the “Big Beautiful Bill” on social and healthcare services. The session took place at the Morris Fire House on July 10. Approximately 80 people attended. (Photo by Anna Niedzielski)

Panel Offers Sobering Information About Expected Impacts of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

By TERESA WINCHESTER

MORRIS

On Thursday, July 10, the community room at the Morris Fire Department was filled to the brim, and attendees even spilled into the open space between the fire house and Guy Rathbon Park. Organizers estimated 80 people in attendance. The occasion was a public forum titled “Effects of the 2025 Federal Budget on Services in Otsego and Chenango Counties,” organized by an hoc group calling itself “Butternut Valley Neighbors.” Principal organizers were Tracey Hall, Sarai Halliday, Andrea Hull, Arlene Martin and Anna Niedzielski, all residents of various municipalities in Otsego County’s Butternut Valley.

The informational forum was prompted by concerns over changes to social and healthcare services taking effect as a result of the recent enactment of the federal budget, officially titled the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Making up the panel were Tanya Shalor, chief executive officer of Opportunities for Otsego; Maggie Johnson, executive director of Community Cupboard of Edmeston; Dr. Diane Georgeson, health officer for the City of Oneonta; Carolyn Lewis, director of legislative affairs and grants at Bassett Healthcare Network; and Tamie Reed, director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Stephanie Bauer of the Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters served as moderator.

According to Shalor, OFO serves 3,500 households, responds to 1,500 referrals and logs 15,000 hours of volunteer services per year. OFO oversees essential programs, including but not limited to WIC (a state program for women, infants and children), Building Healthy Families, Wheels to Work, Emergency Housing, domestic violence services, and Head Start. There are 11 Head Start Centers in Otsego County.

“We are 85 percent federally funded. Any federal cuts will impact our ability to serve our clients. Needs will grow as these cuts impact the poor. Food insecurity is one of the highest needs. With changes in eligibility requirements, if people lose eligibility in one area, they may lose it in another,” Shalor said.

Johnson said that Community Cupboard of Edmeston, operating since 2017, serves both Otsego and Chenango counties and is supported by private donations and foundation grants. The service relies heavily on USDA commodity foods. With cutbacks and changes in eligibility requirements for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), food banks are anticipating an increase in need, Johnson said, adding that cuts in Medicaid will also impact food insecurity, as people will be forced to choose between paying for medicine or buying groceries. Some impacts will be felt by October of this year, Johnson projected.

Valerie Jackson, nutrition outreach and education program coordinator for Delaware Otsego Schoharie Catholic Charities, attended the forum. She said that Catholic Charities helps people apply for SNAP and may be reached at (607) 431-9303.

“ALICE populations will be most impacted,” Johnson said.

The acronym “ALICE” stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.” Its population earns just above the federal poverty level but less than what it costs to make ends meet.

Johnson urged attendees to contact their respective U.S. senators and representatives regarding the Farm Bill, which is being debated now.

“It’s essential, because it holds the SNAP budget,” she said.

As part of community networking, Johnson urged people to contribute extra produce from their home gardens to a local food bank or, if they have money to spare, buy food to contribute to food banks.

Dr. Georgeson focused largely on the coming impacts of the spending cuts to Medicaid.

“Medicaid is insurance for low-income Americans under the age of 65. Seventy million or 23 percent of the U.S. population is covered by Medicaid. In New York, 7,000,000 are covered. In Otsego County, 13,091 people, or 22 percent of the population, are covered by Medicaid. Josh Riley, congressman from District 19, has estimated that 32,864 people will lose coverage in his district,” Georgeson said.

District 19 covers all of Otsego County.

Georgeson also elaborated on factors that may decrease coverage other than direct budget cuts.

“There are work requirements and many people lose coverage because they don’t have the administrative support to fill out forms properly,” Georgeson said, noting that Rep. Riley’s office has announced its availability to any constituents having coverage issues.

Lewis sought to reassure the public of Bassett Healthcare’s commitment to its 244,000 patients in its eight-county service area.

“Bassett is deeply committed to monitoring what’s happening. We are in communication with legislators and have been working to make sure Bassett is sustainable in-house. Our primary goal is to take care of our patients and we will continue to provide care regardless of coverage,” she said.

Nonetheless, provisions of the “Big Beautiful Bill” are said to threaten healthcare systems, especially in rural areas.

In answer to a question from the audience about Medicaid funding in New York State, Lewis said, “New York State will have to decide if it will continue to fund Medicaid to its full level. Seven billion dollars must be covered.

“The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ also limits how a state can raise money for its half of the match and proposes taxing hospitals,” Lewis added.

Reed, whose agency oversees Otsego County programs such as Meals on Wheels, homecare services, transportation and caregiver respite, summed up OFA’s mission by stating, “Everything we do is to help older adults keep living in their communities.”

Funded by federal, state and local tax dollars, OFA serves 2,500 Otsego County residents. Reed said that OFA is monitoring developments in the SNAP and Medicaid programs.

“We are working with state and federal entities to keep informed. Sometimes getting information is the hard part,” she said.

Advocacy proved successful, Reed said, in the case of the Older Americans Act, which the Trump administration sought to dismantle by eliminating health and wellness programs, the Ombudsman program, Medicare counseling, and caregiver respite.

“Through an aggressive advocacy effort, we were notified on May 31 that all of these programs were restored,” Reed said.

In answer to a question from the audience about how people would be notified of changes in Medicaid, Lewis responded, “It will be up to the state. A big piece is how we will let people know. All Medicaid recipients have to recertify and re-enroll. It used to be once a year, but now it’s twice a year,” Lewis said, further stating that with recertification, current Medicaid recipients may lose coverage.

“Work requirements used to be between an age bracket of 19 to 54 years. That has been increased to 64 years,” Lewis said.

One audience member worried that a lot of money will go toward administrative costs, rather than supporting Medicaid recipients themselves.

Shalor stressed that making calls to both federal and state representatives is important.

“Even if you get a canned response, call as often as possible. Even canned responses get ticked. You don’t have to be an expert. Elected officials want to hear from constituents more than agencies,” she said.

Asked by one attendee, “What is your greatest nightmare,” both Shalor and Johnson answered “the unknown.” Dr. Georgeson fears that more and more people will not have access to healthcare, which could lead to advanced diseases and even death. Lewis is concerned about delay of care.

“It will get worse and more expensive,” she said.

Reed expressed a concern about apathy in the general population.

“Take charge of your life and be proactive. Be a strong advocate,” she urged.

Locally, nonprofits are taking charge by meeting on a regular basis to avoid duplication of services.