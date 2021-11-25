Park Friends prep Cooperstown’s Badger Park for ice skating fun

By Jaye Shelby

Cooperstown’s Badger Park ice skating rink opens Sunday, December 5, with Friends of the Parks collaborating with the village to welcome residents for family skating fun.

Volunteers have more than 100 pairs of sharpened skates available at Badger Park for use by local families. The walls of the rink that hold the liner have been scraped, repaired, and freshly painted, and a new pavilion was installed to accommodate the picnic area.

Friends of the Parks has been working hard to help village families enjoy outdoor winter sports. As soon as its cold enough, bring the whole family for skating on the rink at

87 Beaver Street in the Village of Cooperstown.

Ice skating rink hours

(weather permitting)

Mon., Wed. and Fri.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. mixed-use

Tues. and Thurs.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. mixed use

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. hockey

Weekends and holidays

10 a.m. – Noon family skate

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. mixed use