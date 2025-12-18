Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo provided)

Ralston Remembrance Roll Out

COOPERSTOWN—On Sunday, December 7, Cooperstown Friends of the Parks volunteers gathered to roll out the Badger Park skating rink for the season. This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of longtime Friends of the Parks board member Bill Ralston, who passed away unexpectedly on July 5. Supporters ages 8-84 assisted with the roll out. A special thanks was extended to the Leo Club crew, who came out in force. Friends of the Parks is seeking volunteers to assist throughout the season with upkeep of the skate shack and ice maintenance. Those willing to donate an afternoon or two this winter are asked to contact Bruce Miller at millerbu@yahoo.com.

