Party Change Deadline Is Feb. 14

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Board of Elections reminds all registered voters that Saturday, February 14 is the deadline to change party enrollment before the 2026 designating petition/primary cycle culminating in the primary election on June 23.

Enrollment in a party is only required for those who want to sign a party’s designating petitions or participate in their primary elections. Party enrollment does not affect the ability to sign independent petitions or participate in the general election in November.

Enrollment change requests must be received by the Board of Elections by February 14 to be effective for the June 23 primary. Any enrollment changes received after the deadline will take effect on June 30 (seven days after the June primary). The Otsego County Board of Elections will be open Saturday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. to receive any last-minute enrollment changes.

Voters may change their party enrollment by submitting a new voter registration form to the BOE using any of the following methods:

Use the New York State Board of Elections’ Online Voter Registration Portal—learn more at elections.ny.gov. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 14.

Use the MyDMV Customer Portal—learn more at dmv.ny.gov. The application deadline if using the DMV portal is 2 p.m. on Friday, February 13.

Submit a paper form to the BOE office in person or by mail: Otsego County Board of Elections, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 2, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Paper forms are available at post offices, municipal buildings or over the counter at the BOE. Downloadable/printable forms are available on the Otsego County Board of Election website, vote.otsegocountyny.gov. Those needing a paper form mailed to them can call (607) 547-4247.

Voters may check their current registration status at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.