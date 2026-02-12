Advertisement. Advertise with us

Party Change Deadline Is Feb. 14

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Board of Elections reminds all registered voters that Saturday, February 14 is the deadline to change party enrollment before the 2026 designating petition/primary cycle culminating in the primary election on June 23.

Enrollment in a party is only required for those who want to sign a party’s designating petitions or participate in their primary elections. Party enrollment does not affect the ability to sign independent petitions or participate in the general election in November.

Enrollment change requests must be received by the Board of Elections by February 14 to be effective for the June 23 primary. Any enrollment changes received after the deadline will take effect on June 30 (seven days after the June primary). The Otsego County Board of Elections will be open Saturday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. to receive any last-minute enrollment changes.

Voters may change their party enrollment by submitting a new voter registration form to the BOE using any of the following methods:

  • Use the New York State Board of Elections’ Online Voter Registration Portal—learn more at elections.ny.gov. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 14.
  • Use the MyDMV Customer Portal—learn more at dmv.ny.gov. The application deadline if using the DMV portal is 2 p.m. on Friday, February 13.
  • Submit a paper form to the BOE office in person or by mail: Otsego County Board of Elections, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 2, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Paper forms are available at post offices, municipal buildings or over the counter at the BOE. Downloadable/printable forms are available on the Otsego County Board of Election website, vote.otsegocountyny.gov. Those needing a paper form mailed to them can call (607) 547-4247.

Voters may check their current registration status at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

On AllOtsego.com

Don't miss these articles by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel, published exclusively on AllOtsego.com: endorsements for Peter Oberacker; fundraising for the congressional race; dems endorse Hochul; and legislation proposed by Hochul to bar 287(g) agreements.…
February 12, 2026

Sign Up Now for Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause

Otsego 2000 will host Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause on Sunday, February 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The event, a community favorite which raises funds for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, will feature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches...…
February 12, 2026

Giving Grows: Local Charity Keeps Beating its Own Record

Strong support is easy to understand with such an admirable mission at hand. Each year, the Polar Bear Jump donates 100 percent of money fundraised to children and families in need of medical-related assistance.…
February 12, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE