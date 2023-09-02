Pathfinder Village Announces Retirement of Long-time CEO

PAUL C. LANDERS

EDMESTON

Paul C. Landers, M.Ed., Cooperstown, will retire as the president and chief executive officer of Pathfinder Village, according to an announcement released earlier this week by William F. Streck, MD, the chair of Pathfinder Village’s Board of Directors. A leader in the human services field for four decades, Pathfinder Village is a livable community and service provider that offers diverse residential, educational, vocational, health, enrichment, and other programs to people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

“The Board of Directors, families, individuals and friends of Pathfinder are grateful to Mr. Landers for his 15-years of service, for his leadership in the intellectual disabilities field, and for expanding community-based options that people with disabilities may access in all areas of their lives,” said Dr. Streck. “During Paul’s tenure, there have been significant changes in programs and public funding for services; he has helped Pathfinder successfully navigate these challenges as well as those incurred through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A Search Committee of board members, parents, and trustees from the Village’s Foundation Board has been convened and started its search, focusing on executive-level candidates with expertise in healthcare, intellectual disabilities, and non-profit organizations. Landers will remain in his role through a successful transition of leadership.

“Working on behalf of Pathfinder Village has been a great honor, and more than just a job,” said Landers. “My work with the boards, staff and families has advanced Pathfinder’s mission so it offers relevant, diverse services to individuals with intellectual disabilities. We’ve evolved as a community and care provider through expanded strategic partnerships, we’ve invested in staff to enhance the quality of care and provide career paths to frontline employees. We’ve grown physically, financially, and programmatically—Pathfinder Village is stronger today and has a bright and impactful future ahead.”

Chief among Pathfinder’s accomplishments during Landers’ tenure were the creation of Pathfinder Produce and the Adult Day Services initiatives to provide job skills training and work opportunities to adults with disabilities. Pathfinder Village has also increased its footprint with the addition of the new state-of-the-art William F. Streck Community Health Center, a community soccer field and walking trails, several off-campus group homes, and the expansion of Pathfinder’s West Campus. This development includes several residential homes, new facilities and maintenance buildings, and the future site of the Vocational Education Center and Pathfinder Produce operations.

Outgoing Pathfinder Village CEO Paul Landers, right, is shown with Pathfinder School graduate Glenn Prentice and Senior Director of Education Maura Iorio.

During Landers’ time in office, Pathfinder Village and the Village Foundation tripled its reserve and endowment funds, resources that are key to the nonprofits’ sustainability, quality of services, and abilities to meet the changing needs of the greater disabilities community. Other significant achievements during Landers’ tenure included the start-up of Otsego Academy, a post-secondary transitions program for young adults; Camp Pathfinder, a fully-subscribed summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities; the Self-Direction program, a residential alternative that offers adults greater autonomy and independence in daily life; and the Aging Initiative, a series of program enhancements, staff certification courses, and capital improvements that have supported seniors with cognitive disabilities who may also incur dementia and mobility impairments.

In retirement, Landers will spend more time with family, especially his five grandchildren.