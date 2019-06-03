Pati Ann (Ainslie) Sloan; With Husband, Ran Farm In Gilbertsville

GILBERTSVILLE – Pati Ann (Ainslie) Sloan, an Oneonta native who operated a dairy farm her with her husband, passed away from this life Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a short stay at Bassett Hospital.

Pati was born in Oneonta in 1953, raised in Hartwick, graduated from Cooperstown Central School and attended the LPN course at Fox Hospital. She was a hard worker, always learning by doing on the family farm. While in high school she was very active in the Schenevus Drum & Bugle Corps.

She met Ronnie Sloan and soon after they married in 1973. She moved to Gilbertsville where they operated a dairy farm and raised three wonderful sons. After Ronnie passed in 1992, she and “the boys” continued farming.

Pati was famous for her giggle, wonderful baking, and for the love that she showered on her family and friends. Pati left a large family and many were able to say their goodbyes before she left us. She had a positive attitude which she used to deal with various health issues during her lifetime and we appreciate that she is no longer in any pain. Pati was blessed to have her dear friend Marie Stebbins by her side as she passed.

Pati leaves behind many loving family and friends, primarily her three sons Aaron, Andy and Adam all of Gilbertsville; her four sisters, Donna Neylon (Massachusetts), Edie Jennings (Cooperstown), Carla Couse (Milford) and Darcey Schilling (Hartwick); her “grandson” Owen Mangiamele (Mount Upton); sister-in-law Patricia Sloan Mills; five brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and friends including Marie Stebbins.

In Heaven, Pati joins her husband, Ronald Sloan, her parents Howard & Jennie Irene (Hitchcock) Ainslie, her in-laws, Ernest & Beatrice Sloan, two sisters, Teena Rae Ainslie and Sondra (Sonnie) Croft, her nephew Michael Jennings and brother-in-law Jack Croft.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and that donations instead be made to a charity of your choice and that you do a good deed for your neighbor. If you don’t have a preferred charity, you could donate to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County, 4-H Youth Development Program, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 and please mention the Memorial Plate honoring Pati’s father, Howard Ainslie that is given at the Junior Show.

Arrangements are being made by the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris. At Pati’s request, there will be calling hours at the Johnston Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM followed by a short service. A graveside service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. However, also at Pati’s instruction, we will continue to hold the annual family reunion on her farm and sneak in a memorial service then.

Love you Pati.