Patients Can Take Steps to Prevent Readmission after a Hospital Stay

More than one in 10 patients discharged from the hospital are readmitted within 30 days, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.*

“For planned hospital admissions, preparation and patient education prior to a scheduled stay can reduce the need to return to the hospital soon after discharge,” advised Ankit Garg, MD, vice president of medical affairs at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. He offers the following tips.

Before Going to the Hospital for a Planned Procedure

Make a list of the following: Important questions, including if you’ll need special equipment, supplies or supervision once you return home. All medications you use, including over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements. Any allergies you have.

Eliminate tripping hazards in your home so you can move around safely as you recover.

When in the Hospital

Ask questions and make sure you and a family member or caregiver understand the answers.

Be sure to wash your hands often.

Before Leaving the Hospital

Talk to a discharge planner to ensure a smooth transition to your home or other location, and have a family member or caregiver listen in.

Confirm any new medications prescribed and arrange to pick them up or have them delivered. Review all medications you’ll be taking at home and ask for detailed instructions on when and how to take them, and what to do if you miss a dose.

Ask about any restrictions concerning diet and physical activity. Be comfortable using any durable medical equipment that will be sent home with you.

Know who to contact if you have questions or concerns and get their phone numbers for both daytime and after-business hours.

Make a follow-up appointment with your primary care doctor and/or specialist for seven days after discharge and let them know it is a follow-up appointment to a recent hospital stay. Plan to bring a copy of your discharge instructions and medication list to the visit.

Once Home from the Hospital

Keep a family member, friend or caregiver informed about your hospital visit and your overall health status.

Call your doctor’s office right away if you aren’t feeling well.

Take all medications as directed.

Follow all discharge instructions, including instructions about physical activity, diet and alcohol consumption. Keep your follow-up appointments.

“Your health insurer may offer the support of a case manager who can help with navigating the healthcare system, or for anyone with complex needs, including those recovering at home after a hospital stay,” said Dr. Garg. “To see if this is part of your coverage, call the customer care phone number on your health insurance member ID card.”

* Nationwide Readmissions Database, 2020

