NYCAMH Honored By Excellus

COOPERSTOWN—Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently honored Bassett Healthcare Network’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health with a Circle of Excellence Award for their high-quality and innovative health care delivery and patient care.

NYCAMH received the health plan’s 2024 Circle of Excellence Innovation Award, recognizing the healthcare organization for its meaningful impact in the quality of patients’ lives through clinical leadership and vision to promote continuous improvement in the health care system.

Led by Clinical Case Worker Heather Chauncey, the NYCAMH Farm Partners Program provides free and confidential case management and therapeutic counseling to the farming community and individuals with occupational health issues.

In addition to connecting members of the farming community with a wide array of resources and assists in filing and applying for needed services, FPP provides funding and resources to assist with living expenses, shelter, medical expenses and emergencies for farm families. Chauncey has also advocated for the agricultural community with the New York legislature and state organizations as well as the State Education Department to obtain the first farm vehicle modification for a disabled farmer in 20 years.

“NYCAMH’s pro-grams strive to improve the lives, health, safety and well-being of New York’s farmers, their families, and their employees,” said Chauncey. “Farmers work hard for long hours, so we meet them where they are—on their land and by conducting trainings and support groups in their milking parlors and barns. It’s a model that reminds me of the old-fashioned house calls.

“Getting to know farmers, farm families, and farm workers, I see how grateful they are for the help my coworkers and I provide them. I also see the challenges they face. They motivate me to work harder and go above and beyond to help.”

Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn are also recipients of a Circle of Excellence Innovation Award for their Innovation and Excellence program which features a determined and systematic approach toward managing our patient population with an “all in” team commitment at the practice level, as well as thoughtful collaboration with patients.

“We developed the Circle of Excellence awards to recognize those who work in partnership with us to look at different ways to deliver high-quality care, and we’re very happy to recognize Bassett Healthcare and NYCAMH for their innovative work and community impact,” said Tony Vitagliano, SVP provider network and Utica regional president, Excellus BCBS.