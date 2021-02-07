Paul F. Marr, 63; Passes Away At Arc Group Home

UNADILLA – Paul Francis Marr, formerly of Toddsville and currently a resident of The Arc Otsego group home here, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2021, at Bassett Hospital. He was 63.

Born Oct. 16, 1957, at Bassett Hospital, Paul was the only child of Francis Jay Marr and Barbara E. Race Marr. For many years he lived with his parents in Toddsville.

He was currently residing in Unadilla, and attended the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church.

Paul is survived by three paternal aunts, Dorothy Knapp of Milford, Virginia Rathbun of Schenectady, and Elaine Himes of Virginia; two maternal aunts, Alice Eckler and husband Harvey, of Fly Creek, and Beverly Struckler and husband Bill, of New Mexico; a maternal uncle, Robert Race and wife Jane of Middlefield; several cousins, including Dennis Baker of Cooperstown; and his Arc Otsego community, especially his caregiver, Michelle.

He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara E. Marr, who died March 20, 2001, and his father, Francis Jay Marr, who died Dec. 14, 2014.

Paul will be laid to rest with his parents later this Spring in Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to The Arc of Otsego County, PO Box 490, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.