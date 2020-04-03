Paul J. Levine, 93; Farmer Also Worked For JC Penney

PORTLANDVILLE – Paul J. Levine, 93, a former dairy farmer who worked at JC Penney for 27 years, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born June 9, 1926, in Watertown, a son of Florence (Cough) and Arthur Edward LaVine. Paul married Bernice M. Pierce on May 10, 1952.

Paul is survived by two children, Paula J. Knoebel, Alan Levine and wife, Patsy; grandson, Joshua Levine; granddaughter, Ashley Levine (Angelo Tenace); great-granddaughter, Ronnee Rae Tenace; sister, Christine Klugh; sister-in-law, Delores Hedman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Bernice M. Levine; parents, Florence Hedman and Arthur E. LaVine; stepfather, Herbert Hedman; sisters, Shirley Bliss, Rosie McNeilly and Betty Butler; brothers, Robert Hedman and John (Jack) Hedman; and son-in-law, Terry Knoebel.

There will be no services.