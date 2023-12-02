Paving the Way for Recovery-Friendly Environment

ONEONTA—Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation Executive Director Julie Dostal was front and center on January 12 to receive a check in the amount of $378.704.00 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. These funds will support the North4 INSPIRE program, providing those in substance use disorder recovery with education, workforce training and wraparound services.Front row, from left, are: Jen Cutting (Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, Delaware County), Dostal, Mary Rosenthal (ADAC, Delaware County), Kyleen Joslyn (LEAF, Otsego/Chenango). Back row, from left: Sean Lewis (Otsego County Chamber of Commerce), Ray Pucci (Delaware County Chamber of Commerce), Justin Hamm (Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse), and Jen Gregory (Southern Tier 8, Regional Planning and Development Board).